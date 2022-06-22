Masterbatch Market Top Key Players, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising focus on improving fuel-efficiency of vehicles and increasing demand for packaging materials key factors driving global masterbatch market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 11.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for masterbatch in production of wires for use across various end-use industries, rising focus on improving fuel-efficiency of vehicles, and increasing demand for packaging materials. Increasing concerns and initiatives to reduce air pollution and environmental impacts due to automotive emissions is driving a steady shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Additionally, encapsulation of chemical additives in masterbatch delivers various benefits such as protection from humidity, UV rays, and temperature during storage. The benefits offered by masterbatch considerably prolong additive shelf life, which in turn decreases material costs lost due to degradation.

Key participants include LyondellBasell Industrial NV, Plastika Kritis SA, Avient Corporation, Tosaf Group, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Americhem Inc., Hubron International, PENN Color Inc., and Vanetti SPA.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2019, PolyOne Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for acquisition of color and additive masterbatch business of Clariant.

Among the product type segments, additive segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Additive masterbatch prevents degradation due to heat and offers protection from oxidation and UV rays. Also, it provides excellent resistance to fire and electricity.

Among the industry vertical segments, building & construction segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020. Black masterbatches are commonly used inn deck railings, tubing, pipes, and fencing. Masterbatches prevents corrosion caused to building end-products due to chemicals and also improves wear and tear resistance.

Market in Europe accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to growth of construction and automotive industries. In addition, rising demand for plastic products in countries in the region in driving market revenue growth.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Key Points of Masterbatch market :

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Masterbatch market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Masterbatch market

Emergen Research has segmented the global masterbatch market on the basis of product type, polymer, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

White

Black

Color

Additive

Filler

Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polypropylene

High-density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Textile

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Masterbatch market ?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Masterbatch market in this industry vertical?

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Masterbatch market

TOC of the global Masterbatch market report:

Chapter 1, describes the Masterbatch market Introduction, market overview, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and challenges.

Chapter 2, analyzes the key manufacturers of Masterbatch market , along with the sales, revenue, and price of Masterbatch market , in the forecast period.

Chapter 3, studies the competitive situation among the major manufacturers and vendors, with sales, revenue, and market share.

Chapter 4, analyzes the global market by regions, with sales, revenue, and market share of Masterbatch market , for each region, from 2020 to 2027.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, analyze the Masterbatch market by type, application, regions, and manufacturers, with sales, revenue, and market share by key countries in these regions…Continued

