Creatio Recognized as a Leader in Four Categories in the Grid® Report, Summer 2022 by G2
Creatio is ranked among globally recognized providers of best-in-class no-code, low-code, BPM, and CRM solutionsBOSTON, MA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report, Summer 2022 by G2 for No-Code Development Platforms, Low-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management, and CRM Software.
G2 is a world-renowned peer-to-peer software review platform that helps millions of businesses make better buying decisions based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community, as well as aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 issues quarterly Grid® reports aimed at helping decision-makers choose the right solution to solve real-world business problems.
Creatio's no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM has been recognized by G2 Grid for its cutting-edge platform with prebuilt industry solutions and advanced no-code tools. Creatio customers enjoy the freedom to own their automation provided to them through unlimited customization, the ability to build apps without a line of code, and a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), workflows for 20 verticals, and marketplace add-ons. These solutions have been recognized as leading products in the corresponding Software Grid reports.
“The G2 recognition is a valuable source of information that, provides insight into Creatio’s commitment to the long-term success of its clients and partners. We are grateful to everyone who shared their invaluable experience about the Creatio no-code platform,” said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
