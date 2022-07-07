The Gap Partnership launch the brand-new edition of The Negotiation Society magazine

negotiation society n.9 issue

The Gap Partnership have published the latest issue of The Negotiation Society magazine, both digitally and as printed copies.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a management consultancy specialising in negotiation, The Gap Partnership created the magazine to have a single-minded focus on stories, features and articles about negotiation.

Curating diverse and expert opinion, experience and research from professionals around the world, The Negotiation Society magazine serves up food for thought to commercial negotiators everywhere.

Previous themes have included the future of negotiation, change, and diversity, but this latest issue heroes the zeitgeist-friendly topics of transformation, client-centricity and excellence.

Cover story Great expectations profiles negotiation consultant and The Gap Partnership’s senior partner for the Americas, Lance Ward, who shares the influence his father’s against-the-odds success had on his own aspiration and drive, as well as personal reflections on race, diversity and being a parent himself.

We also hear from alumni of TV’s Dragons’ Den who have braved interrogation from the multi-millionaire investors to secure funding for their innovative businesses, ranging from a ring-box camera, to allergen-free food mixes and West African inspired snacks. The feature also gets inside the head of an investor, Sushi Samba co-owner, Won Yip, who tells us how he negotiates with the would-be entrepreneurs who pitch for his funding. Throughout there are negotiation principles to be learned and refreshed.

Other highlights from the issue include Danone’s top executive in Belgium and Luxembourg, Nathalie Pfaff, who in Inside my head reveals her career and negotiation journey, including how she displayed a talent for this key commercial skill at a young age.

Meanwhile in Simply the best, Keilee Sperinck delivers a masterclass in account management, showing how client-centricity is the key to building and maintaining strategic and high-value partnerships.

For an APAC perspective, Taichiro Matsuhashi in A rising tide explores how negotiators can successfully manage Japan’s new normal of inflation and price increases, while Diana Jusepeitis is the magazine’s advice columnist, tackling perhaps the ultimate conundrum of our times: how to negotiate effectively in an unpredictable and ever-changing world.