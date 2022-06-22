Mozambique is a key partner of Việt Nam in Africa: PM

VIETNAM, June 22 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had meeting with visiting President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to promoting its traditional friendship and cooperation with Mozambique and regards the country as a key partner in Africa, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said during a meeting with President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

PM Chính congratulated Mozambique on its election as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2023-24 tenure for the first time, and noted his belief that the country will fulfil its membership, significantly contributing to peace, security, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He highlighted the positive development in the bilateral relations in the past, especially in politics-diplomacy, telecommunications, agriculture, trade and education.

Việt Nam and Mozambique have maintained the exchange of delegations via the Party and State channels, as well as mutual support at multilateral forums, he said, adding that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral cooperation has been enhanced, as reflected through the online talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on June 6, 2022, and the ongoing visit by the President of the Assembly.

Economic collaboration has also developed dynamically with Movitel, a joint venture between Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group of Việt Nam and Mozambique's company SPI, being a bright spot.

Emphasising that there is large room for cooperation between the two countries, PM Chính said Việt Nam stands ready to share its experience in development, external affairs and integration with Mozambique.

He also suggested measures to deepen the bilateral ties, and noted his hope that the two legislatures will support the implementation.

Accordingly, the exchange of delegations should be increased, especially at high levels via the Party and State channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges to tighten their political trust and create new impulse for partnerships across spheres, particularly economy, the PM said.

He also urged the two sides to raise the operation efficiency of the inter-governmental committee and continue their mutual support at multilateral forums.

The PM called on Mozambique to support Việt Nam’s and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s stance on peacefully addressing disputes, and ensuring the freedom and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (internationally known South China Sea).

The two should work to raise their bilateral trade revenue by facilitating market access, trade promotion and business connectivity, supporting each other in diversifying supply chains and expanding the market in Africa and Asia, PM Chính said.

The government leader also suggested fostering cooperation in education and health care, saying Việt Nam is willing to increase scholarships for Mozambican students, send more medical experts to the African nation, and consider expanding collaboration in other fields like energy, processing industry, culture and tourism.

The PM expressed his hope that the Mozambican Assembly will adopt more policies facilitating the investment by foreign firms, including those from Việt Nam, not only big groups but also small- and medium-sized enterprises.

For her part, Bias congratulated Việt Nam on its impressive achievements in socio-economic development and COVID-19 pandemic containment, and spoke highly of the country’s role in the region and the world, especially within the frameworks of ASEAN and the United Nations.

Mozambique backs the stance of Việt Nam and ASEAN on the South China Sea issue, she affirmed.

The President of the Assembly also emphasised that Mozambique considers Việt Nam one of the most important partners in Asia, and highly valued Việt Nam’s cooperation, support and investment in Mozambique in agriculture and telecoms.

Bias pledged to support the enhancement of cooperation between the two governments, especially the implementation of the measures proposed by the Vietnamese PM. — VNS