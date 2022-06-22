Submit Release
Artist and Musician "The Captain Davo" is back with a new music release.

ITALY, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholas David Alexander, also known as "The Captain Davo" is a businessman and musical artist, born in 1993 in Australia. He has recently released “Oceania, Revolution, and Sahara” followed by his latest song distributed by Universal Music Group's Ingrooves titled "Black Forest".

The song is energetic and ready to hit the clubs for the summer.

The Captain Davo has a large social media audience, also thanks to his hard work as Youtuber and Twitch streamer where he shows his skill as an artist. The Captain Davo become one of the most relevant figures in Australia and hold a worldwide audience.


Links of The Captain Davo:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecaptaindavo

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4ItGKlWJsCWpKYp4yfO9hm?

Google: https://g.co/kgs/XNdtsf

#artist #musicalartist #celebrity #thecaptaindavo #music #instagram

Media Team
Carloalberto Cavallotti
email us here

