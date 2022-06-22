Smart Bulb Market and Portable Lighting Market Size-Share, Demands 2022 | Global Industry Analysis By Recent Trends, Key Findings, Future Growth & Factors, Emerging Technologies, Leading Players Updates, Business Assessment, Till 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global and United States Smart Bulb Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Smart Bulb market size was US$ 434.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 866.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027.

Global “Smart Bulb Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Smart Bulb industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Smart Bulb market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Smart Bulb market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Smart Bulb market.

Scope of the Smart Bulb Market Report:

A smart bulb is an internet-capable LED light bulb that allows lighting to be customized, scheduled and controlled remotely. Smart bulbs are among the most immediately successful offerings in the growing category of home automation and Internet of Things (IoT) products.

China is the largest Smart Bulb market with about 36% market share. United States is follower, accounting for about 16% market share.

The key players are Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy), OSRAM, Sengled, Cree, iLumi solutions, Feit Electric, Yeelight, TCP, Huawei, Revogi etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 42% market share.



The Major Players in the Smart Bulb Market include: The research covers the current Smart Bulb market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Philips Lighting

General Electric Company

LIFX (Buddy)

OSRAM

Sengled

Cree

iLumi solutions

Feit Electric

Yeelight

TCP

Huawei

Revogi

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Home

Office

Shopping

Hospitality

Others

The Smart Bulb Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Smart Bulb business, the date to enter into the Smart Bulb market, Smart Bulb product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Smart Bulb?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Smart Bulb? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Smart Bulb Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Smart Bulb market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Bulb Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Smart Bulb market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Smart Bulb market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part II:

Global Portable Lighting Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Portable Lighting market size was US$ 2579.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3633.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. The portable lights are widely used in outdoor, industrial and residential etc.

Asia-Pacific is the largest Portable Lighting market with about 35% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 29% market share.

The key players are Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean's King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nite Ize, Nitecore, Jiage, Petzl, Nextorch, Fenix, Pelican, Twoboys, Olight, Streamlight, Princeton, Wolf Eyes, Browning etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 19% market share.

The Major Players in the Portable Lighting Market include:

Maglite

Kang Mingsheng

Energizer

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

DP Lighting

Taigeer

Ocean's King

SureFire

Dorcy

Nite Ize

Nitecore

Jiage

Petzl

Nextorch

Fenix

Pelican

Twoboys

Olight

Streamlight

Princeton

Wolf Eyes

Browning

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Portable Lighting market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Portable Lighting market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area lights/lanterns

Bicycle lights

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Portable Lighting market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Portable Lighting market in terms of revenue.

Key Reasons to Purchase Portable Lighting Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Portable Lighting Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Portable Lighting market?

What was the size of the emerging Portable Lighting market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Portable Lighting market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Portable Lighting market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Portable Lighting market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Portable Lighting market?

Global Portable Lighting Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Portable Lighting market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

