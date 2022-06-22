Retired Chief of Police Eric Jolliffe Joins DMI as a Senior Advisor

Eric Jolliffe - Senior Advisor for DMI Electronic Notes Solutions for Law Enforcement DMI - Customized Solutions for Public Safety Agencies

With over 40 years in the policing profession, Eric Jolliffe will advise on DMI's efforts in modernizing Police work in Canada and the United States

Under his guidance DMI will be able to continue developing technology which will save time, money and will streamline the police administrative and investigative process.” — Nadeem Basaria

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a public safety software company, announced today that Eric Jolliffe (Retired Chief of Police) has joined the company as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Jolliffe will provide strategic support to DMI’s Law Enforcement division.Mr. Jolliffe spent over 40 years in the policing profession. Eighteen years as a senior executive, 8 years as Deputy Chief and 10 years as Chief of Police in York Region leading a workforce of nearly 2500 with budgets in excess of 370 million dollars annually.“We are extremely privileged and honoured to have Retired Chief Jolliffe join our team. Chief Jolliffe has a wealth of experience in public safety and he understands the need for modernization within policing. Under his guidance DMI will be able to continue developing technology which will save time, money and will streamline the police administrative and investigative process by providing real-time access to intelligence. Welcome aboard Retired Chief Jolliffe!” Says Nadeem Basaria, Director of DMI.About Eric JolliffeMr. Jolliffe holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from York University.He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Program and PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police.He is also a graduate of the University of Toronto’s Joseph L. Rotman School of Management Police Leadership Program and the Canadian Chiefs of Police Institute for Strategic International Studies.Having completed the Executive Development Course at the Canadian Police College and holds the designation of Certified Municipal Manager III with a Police Executive designation.In 2012, Mr. Jolliffe completed his Masters of Arts Degree in Leadership from Royal Roads University.Mr. Jolliffe received the Police Exemplary Service Medal, and the 30 and 40 Year Bar. As well, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medals for his work in York Regions diverse communities.In 2015 Eric was advance in the order and received the Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces from the Governor General of Canada.Over his term Mr. Jolliffe has received many community recognitions some of which include; Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Canada/York Region. The Public Service Award from the Transformation Institute for Leadership & Innovation. The National Ethnic Press Media Council of Canada and the President’s Award for Leadership from the Ontario Women in Law Enforcement.In June of 2018, Mr. Jolliffe was acknowledged in the Transformation Institute for Leadership and Innovation’s book, 150 Extraordinary Canadians: Our Leadership and Innovation Legacy, for his contribution to the success of our great nation.In 2019, Mr. Jolliffe received the Order of Vaughan and in 2020 was the recipient of the Portraits of Giving and the Character Community of York Region Lifetime Achievement Award.Also in 2020 the Regional Municipality of York and the York Regional Police Services Board honoured Eric with naming of their state of the art police training facility the Eric Jolliffe Training Centre for Leadership and Learning.Under Mr. Jolliffe’s leadership YRP achieved the designation of one of the GTA’s top employees five years in a row and a Canadian Designation of top employer for young people.Mr. Jolliffe was an active member of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Council, FBI National Academy Associates, International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Major City Chiefs Association.Additionally, Mr. Jolliffe has served on several community Boards and associations.Having been a senior executive and CEO for almost 20 years he has extensive working knowledge of in the areas of executive leadership, humans resource management, strategic planning, risk management, project management, organizational/cultural transformation and technical innovation.About Digital Mobility Inc.Digital Mobility Inc. is a public safety software development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company specializes in customized electronic notes solutions for law enforcement, EMS, and other public safety agencies.

Customized Solutions for Law Enforcement