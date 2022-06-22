Postpartum Depression Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in number of childbirths is a key factor driving postpartum depression market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 30.4%, Market Trends – Research initiatives to discover biomarkers that aid identification of postpartum depression” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global postpartum depression market size reached USD 5.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for easily accessible treatment methods of postpartum depression is a crucial factor driving market revenue growth.

Postpartum Depression (PPD) is a medical condition which is observed in individuals who have given childbirth recently. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around one in eight women suffer from PPD in the U.S. Hormonal imbalance, changes in home and work environment, and lack of sleep among other factors have been attributed as possible reasons for occurrence of the medical condition during postpartum period of the mother. Treatment is usually done using drugs, antidepressants, hormonal therapies, as well as cognitive behavior therapies.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Postpartum Depression Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Inc., Postpartum Support International, The Motherhood Center of New York, Talkspace, Included Health Inc., She Matters, and Canopie.

Key Highlights From the Report

Hormonal therapy segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of emerging number of therapeutic alternatives for treatment of postpartum depression through administration of hormones is projected to drive revenue growth of this segment between 2022 and 2030.

A research study published in August 2021 reported the use of neurosteroid replacement therapy for treatment of PPD in patients within the first four weeks of childbirth. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of a brexanolone, which is a synthetic version of the allopregnanolone steroid for treatment of PPD.

Hospitals segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of birth in hospitals and availability of healthcare providers and doctors on hospital premises are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Over 98% births happen in hospitals in the United States each year.

Doctors treating mothers of newborns are able to correctly diagnose symptoms of postpartum depression in case the patient displays them in the duration of the hospital stay, and provide them with medicinal and cognitive therapies to cure the medical condition.

The global Postpartum Depression market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Postpartum Depression market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Postpartum Depression market.

Emergen Research has segmented global postpartum depression market on the basis of symptoms, treatment type, treatment centers, and region:

Symptoms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hormonal Changes and Imbalance

Anxiety

Severe Fatigue

Mood Swings

Others

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drugs

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Anti-Psychotics

Antidepressants

Hormonal Therapy

Others

Treatment Centers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Helplines

Mental Health Communities

Mental Health Clinics

Home Care

Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Postpartum Depression Market

Competitive analysis of the Postpartum Depression market

Regional analysis of Global Postpartum Depression market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Postpartum Depression market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Postpartum Depression production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Postpartum Depression market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Postpartum Depression market

Global Postpartum Depression market forecast (2022-2030)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

