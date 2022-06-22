Flat Glass Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of flat glass in the automotive sector is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 140.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing use of flat glass for solar panels” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flat glass market size was USD 140.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising demand for flat glass from the automotive sector for various applications in passenger vehicles is a major factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing use of flat glass for production of solar panels is expected to propel revenue growth of the market in the future. Bulk of solar modules used for production of glass is the single largest component by mass, accounting for around 97% of module\'s weight. In solar power systems, glass is used to protect components, provide structural strength to module, and enclose cells.

Moreover, it is also used to make mirrors for solar power systems that focus on sunlight. Furthermore, it is often employed in solar applications as glass can transfer light without absorbing it and can be used to concentrate sunlight and other light sources in various applications, as glass can be manufactured with a reflective coating on one or both sides.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key players in the market include Saint Gobain, Cevital Group, Vitro, Euroglas, Schott AG, Cardinal Glass Industries, Guardian Industries, Gulf Glass Industries, Scheuten Glass, and China Glass Holdings Limited.

Key Highlights From the Report

The insulated segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to their demand for manufacturing glass panes, doors, and windows owing to their superior insulation qualities provided by air space between two layers of glass.

The architectural segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to rising construction demand across the globe. Flat glass is applicable in every single building for various outdoor and indoor applications.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerable growth due to the ever-growing construction industry in China and India.

Emergen Research has segmented the flat glass market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Basic

Laminated

Insulated

Tempered

Coated

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Architectural

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

