Morocco's Akhannouch Takes Part in European Development Days in Brussels

MOROCCO, June 22 - The European Development Days (EDD), one of the main global forums on development cooperation, kicked off on Tuesday in Brussels, with the participation of Morocco, represented by Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.

The 2022 edition of this event, initiated by the European Commission, represents the EU's new strategy to invest in "smart, clean and secure" infrastructure in the digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems around the world, addressing inequalities and putting the Sustainable Development Goals on track.

On this occasion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who launched the EDD, said that "Global Gateway is Europe's offer to a world in massive need of investment," noting that the goal of this initiative is to mobilize 300 billion euros by 2027, including 150 billion euros in Africa.

"This strategy makes a difference and, just as importantly, proposes a new approach to major infrastructure projects," she said, adding that "no country should be placed in a situation where the only option it has to finance its critical infrastructure is to sell off its future."

According to her, the investments made under the Global Gateway banner will be "sustainable, both for the environment and for the finances of our partners.

The head of the European Executive emphasized three objectives, which can be achieved through the Global Gateway strategy and which are "essential for sustainable development", namely resilience, sustainability and cooperation with the EU's neighbors and with partners who share the same values.

"The Global Gateway strategy can help close the global investment gap. But it is much more than that. It is an opportunity to end unhealthy dependencies and invest in partnerships of equals. It is the future of our development cooperation," she said.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, assured, for his part, that Europe "will always be a partner for development, progress, peace and stability", noting that 46pc of global development assistance is carried by the European Union, that is to say more than 70 billion mobilized each year to "finance more peace, prosperity and development."

We must change our software, our paradigm and have a culture of evaluation, to deepen the areas of success and correct what must be corrected, because the recipes of the past do not work or do not meet expectations," he pleaded.

EDD welcomes 2,500 face-to-face participants, in addition to 10,000 online participants. Political leaders, civil society representatives and private sector actors from all over the world participate in these European Development Days.

In addition to a large number of debates, the "Global Village" will allow participants to present innovative projects related to EDD themes and to share their experiences on their initiatives.

As Europe's leading forum on international partnerships for the past 15 years, EDD brings together stakeholders from all sectors to address today's most pressing challenges.

MAP 21 June 2022