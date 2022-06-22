Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size to Worth USD 35.66 Billion in 2028 | at a CAGR of 6.3% Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing consumer awareness about dental aesthetics and increasing focus on oral health and hygiene are driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cosmetic dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 35.66 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth of cosmetic dentistry can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dental disorders. Over 2.0 billion people across the globe are estimated to have permanent teeth caries, and more than 530 million individuals are estimated to have primary teeth caries. Changing lifestyle patterns and rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, are contributing considerably to surging incidence of dental/oral diseases. Getting orthodontic braces during childhood or as an adult can help properly position misaligned teeth, which in turn, can significantly enhance dental health by lessening gum disease and tooth decay risks. In addition, it is easier to properly clean and take care of straighter and aligned teeth, which in turn, can help improve dental health and smile of an individual.

Growing inclination towards maintaining health and well-being by people worldwide is propelling demand for cosmetic dentistry. Cosmetic dentistry not only improves a person’s appearance but also helps in solving various critical oral health problems, including those associated with nourishment and diet. Individuals with missing molars find it difficult to eat a balanced diet due to lack of teeth to properly chew and grind food. Cosmetic dentistry procedures can fix such issues using artificial teeth and dental implants.

Top Companies: Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, BIOLASE Inc., Planmeca Group, GC Corporation, Align Technology Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Envista Holdings Corporation, and Straumann Group.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, dental implants segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. Loss of teeth may change shape of an individual’s face due to decrease in support for facial structures. Dental implants are used to provide support to facial structures and thus, prevent them from undergoing any change in shape. Also, dental implants are anchored to the jaw with a titanium post by replacing tooth root, thereby enabling one to bite with more or less similar force that can be applied through natural teeth. Other options for tooth replacement do not restore as much of the bite force, as they are placed on top of the gums and are not anchored in place.

By patient type, adults segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020. Growing prevalence of permanent tooth caries and tooth loss in adults is driving revenue growth of the segment. Cosmetic dentistry procedures like inlay are used in case of mild to moderate tooth decay, or when there is not enough tooth structure to support a filling. But when a major part of the tooth is damaged, cosmetic dentists may use onlay procedures to cover the entire surface of the tooth. Both inlay and onlay procedures provide support to restore teeth shape, strengthen teeth, and prevent any further deterioration or decay.

Dental veneers are wafer-thin, personalized shells of tooth-colored materials produced to envelope the front surface of teeth. Dental veneers help to enhance aesthetic appearance. They are bonded to teeth, thereby changing their shape, color, size, or length.

The cosmetic dentistry market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to rising awareness about the availability of cosmetic dentistry procedures and growing inclination towards maintaining oral health and hygiene. In addition, presence of leading market players like Planmeca Group and Straumann Group is driving market revenue growth in the region.

In December 2020, Formlabs, a 3D printer producer, added two new innovative materials to its dental products portfolio, namely, Soft Tissue Starter Pack and Permanent Crown Resin. Permanent Crown Resin was developed in collaboration with BEGO, an orthodontic specialist. It is designed to offer a low-cost solution to address the growing demand for additive crowns. Soft Tissue Starter Pack is developed to allow users to create customized resins that could produce more precise models and expedite implantation.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dental Handpieces

Dental Scaling Units

Dental Lasers

Dental Implants

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Chairs

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adults

Children

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

