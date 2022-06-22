Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research 2030

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market size is expected to reach USD 20.22 Billion in 2030

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising incidence of immunodeficiency diseases and increase in geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market size is expected to reach USD 20.22 Billion in 2030 and register revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of immunodeficiency diseases and steady increase in geriatric population are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

With rise in cases of primary and acquired immunodeficiency diseases and disorders such as hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barre syndrome, Kawasaki disease, healthcare ecosystem gets affected by rising demand to allocate resources in a more diversified manner to fulfil needs of changing healthcare dynamics. Healthcare infrastructure faces more burden with steadily growing pool of patients with immunoglobulin deficiency. With increase in awareness and adoption of IVIG therapies, demand for getting proper treatment rises which creates a strong demand for plasma market. Hence with changing healthcare dynamics, need for proper allocation of resources is of high importance for healthcare management. Proper allocation of resources boosts the entire supply chain and accounts for growth of IVIG market.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd, CSL Behring LLC, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxalta Inc., Biotest AG, Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Octapharma AG, Grifols S.A., Pfizer Inc., and LFB Biomedicaments SA.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1442

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

Order this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1442

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; (2019-2030)

Immunoglobulin G (IgG)

Immunoglobulin A (IgA)

Immunoglobulin M (IgM)

Immunoglobulin E (IgE)

Immunoglobulin D (IgD)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Congenital AIDS

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Kawasaki Diseases

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Liquid

Lyophilized

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Hypogammaglobulinemia segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to global market. Hypogammaglobulinemia is the most prevalent primary immunodeficiency and encompasses a majority of immune-compromised patients caused by low antibody levels. Standard treatment for hypogammaglobulinemia is IgG replacement to minimize potentially fatal infection and reduce complications, thus improving patients' survival and quality of life.

Liquid segment is expected to account for larger market share over the forecast period. Liquid form is more convenient to patients owing to relatively shorter time of infusion process. In addition, ease of preparation and administration for health workers and patients makes it most acceptable which augment growth for this segment.

North America will account for the largest market share in IVIG market over the forecast period due to increasing number of patients with immunology disorders and rising geriatric population

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1442

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry or query about customization, kindly get in touch with us to know more. Our team will clear your doubts and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.



