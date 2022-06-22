Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities 2028

eco-friendly food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 334.97 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Initiatives taken by the government to promote eco-friendly packaging and rising consumer preferences towards eco-friendly materials are driving market revenue growth

The global eco-friendly food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 334.97 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of eco-friendly food packaging is owing to supportive government regulations and technical breakthroughs in packaging industry for production of packaging using non-petroleum products. Additionally, rising preference for innovative products such as edible packaging, compostable food packaging, water-soluble packaging is driving eco-friendly food packaging industry.

There is a growing preference among consumers towards eco-friendly food packaging products due to rising awareness about reducing impact of non-biodegradable materials on environment. Consumers are also opting for eco-friendly spoons (wooden spoons) and straws (paper straws) which come with food packaging. The airlines industry has started serving passengers with eco-friendly plates (paper plates), spoons (wooden spoons), and glass (paper glass) which will prevent deterioration of ecosystem.

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Segmentation based on Types:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Paper & paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Other packaging material

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Beverage

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Recycled content packaging

Degradable packaging market

Reusable packaging

Technique Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Active packaging

Molded packaging

Alternate fiber packaging

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By material, paper & paperboard segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global eco-friendly food packaging market over forecast period. This is due to wide use of paper & paperboard in foodservice and retail industry, along with transportation of bulk food & beverage products. Because of its degradability and recyclable properties, paper & paperboard are the most preferred packaging material in food and beverage sector. Due to growing environmental concerns, ready-to-eat, on-the-go and frozen & fresh meals are increasingly being provided and delivered in paperboard packaging.

By application, food segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global eco-friendly food packaging market in 2020. Due to fast-paced day-to-day life, consumers are seeking convenient foods solution. Segment revenue growth is driven by growing demand for convenience food and rise in number of working women. Beverages are typically supplied in reusable or recyclable containers; food may also be served in biodegradable packaging, such as paper and paperboards, which supports demand for eco-friendly packaging for food products.

By type, recycled content packaging segment accounted for largest revenue share 2020, and is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. The recycled content packaging is cost-effective and may be reused several times. It consists of both pre-and post-consumer waste materials. The pre-consumer waste material is made up of trash generated during the production process. This lowers the cost and reduces the strain on natural resources.

Eco-friendly food packaging market Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for convenience food such as packed meals or pre-prepared meals (needs less further preparation by the consumer) as a result of consumers’ busy life style. Also, rise in government initiative to promote eco-friendly packaging is driving market growth. The Australian government has set a goal of establishing 100 % pure recyclable packaging by 2025 or sooner, signifying a rapid increase in market value throughout the projection period.

High cost of recycling and the lack of proper infrastructure for recycling operations are projected to hinder the market's expansion in developing countries.

