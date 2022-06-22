1091 Pictures and Foster Productions to Release Romantic Comedy “Back to Lyla” with Star-Studded Cast on VOD June 28

"Back to Lyla", Official Poster for Romantic Comedy Feature Film "Back to Lyla" Actor/Producer Gonzalo Martin who plays Mark sharing a moment at the piano with Hassie Harrison who plays Lyla. Still from "Back to Lyla" - Actress Emma Kenney who plays Rebecca. Still from "Back to Lyla" Feature Film. Actress Tracie Thoms playing Dr. Nolan. Director America Young on set of "Back to Lyla" checking the shot/frame.

“Back to Lyla,” which will be available on Amazon, iTunes, and more, features actors from TV series such as “Yellowstone,” “9-1-1,” “Shameless,” and “All Rise.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film studio 1091 Pictures and Foster Productions will release the star-studded romantic comedy “Back to Lyla” on June 28, 2022. The feature film includes a talented and award-winning cast who have starred in an array of hit television series. The film will be released on several Video on Demand (VOD) platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, DirecTV, and more.

“Back to Lyla,” which stars Hassie Harrison as Lyla, is a heartfelt yet hilarious story about a young man named Mark, played by BAFTA-winning actor Gonzalo Martin, who discovers he may die soon and leans on a group of outrageous childhood friends to embark on a journey to find closure long after Lyla, the love of his life, has moved on. Mark learns along the way that life and dreams are usually better than expected.

In addition to starring actor and producer Martin, and leading actress Harrison (“Yellowstone,” “Tacoma FD,” “The Iron Orchard”), the film stars Emma Kenney (“Shameless,” “The Connors”) as Rebecca, who is the main antagonist in the film; Tracie Thoms (“Truth Be Told,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) as Dr. Nolan; Chris Lee (“Hamilton,” “Legacies”) as Preston; and many more.

The film was directed by America Young, a highly accomplished, up-and-coming director who made her directorial debut with “The Concessionaires Must Die!!,” which was executive produced by comic book legend Stan Lee. Young’s background includes stunt coordinating for major studios, such as Warner Bros, Netflix, and Lifetime. Since transitioning to a director, Young has found much success, directing the digital series “Whatta Lark,” as well as episodes for television series such as “Blindspot,” “Kung Fu,” and “Legacies.” She has also directed the pilot for the soon-to-be released Apple TV+ series “Surfside Girls.” Young was also the recipient of the 2020 Humanitarian Award from the University of California, San Diego for highlighting women in the film industry. “Back to Lyla” will be her second directorial work on a feature film.

“The production of this film was very empowering for women and Latin American culture, which played an important role in the development and production of ‘Back to Lyla.’ Many of the cast and crew come from culturally diverse backgrounds, and that brought another exciting dynamic to the film. America was an incredible director that understood the vision of our story and helped us turn it into a reality on the screen. She was a true treasure to have at the helm as the filmmaker,’” said Executive Producer Maria Jose Michelucci.

“We were blessed to have such a phenomenal cast, a visionary director, and exceptional producers who made this a special experience and brought the film together,” added Guillermo Noriega, who wrote the script for “Back to Lyla.”

Producers of the film included Young, herself, and first-time producer Martin, as well as Ana Menendez, Julie Bersani, and Graham E Sheldon.

“This project was the embodiment of what amazing producers look like. Maria Jose had the vision and foresight to see the promise of the film. She guided and supported us emotionally through the entire production. Gonzalo discovered the script and displayed incredible knowledge as he learned on the fly. He pulled together the pieces and pulled us through to the end like a seasoned professional. Julie was tremendously resourceful in Los Angeles, a city that is notoriously difficult to shoot in. Graham joined the project and secured us a killer deal with a highly-revered distributor for the film, and has been our sanity through the whole process. It makes me proud to have had the experience of working with such an incredible cast and crew,” said Young.

Lev Avery-Peck, Director of Acquisitions for 1091 Pictures, negotiated the deal to acquire “Back to Lyla” with Producer Graham Ehlers Sheldon on behalf of Foster Productions. The film was also produced by Black Poppy Productions, Mayday Productions, and Stand Up 8 Productions. 1091 Pictures is the film studio that also acquired “No Ordinary Love,” “Runt” and the Kevin Smith documentary “Clerk” last year.

The feature film will be released June 28 on digital streaming platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, and VUDU, and on cable/satellite TV including AT&T, DirecTV, and Verizon.

