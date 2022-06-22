With 10.6% CAGR, Bulletproof Glass Market to Hit USD 14.90 Billion by 2029 | Increasing Safety & Security from Automotive Industry to Uplift Demand for Bulletproof Glass

Companies covered in bulletproof glass market are Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Smartglass International Limited (Ireland), SCHOTT AG (China), CSG Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), Total Security Solutions (U.S.), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Armortex (U.S.) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bulletproof glass market size was valued at USD 6.74 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.37 billion in 2022 to USD 14.90 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Bulletproof Glass Market, 2022-2029.”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 6.74 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 14.90 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.6% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2019 Forecast Years 2022- 2029 Segments Covered By End-Use, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Smartglass International Limited (Ireland), SCHOTT AG (China), CSG Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), Total Security Solutions (U.S.), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Armortex (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segments:

Defense & VIP Vehicles Segment to Hold Prime Share Due to Demand from Military

Based on application, the market is segmented into defense & VIP vehicles, ATM booths & teller stations, cash-in transit vehicles, commercial buildings, government & law enforcement, and others.

Military Segment Held Leading Share Owing to Growing Investment on Defense

Based on end-use, the market is categorized into automotive, military, banking & finance, construction, and others. The military segment held a leading market share, which can be linked with the surging sophistication of robberies and thefts pooled with surging terrorist attacks.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method, which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Safety & Security from Automotive Industry to Uplift Demand for Bulletproof Glass

The market is increasing at a prompt pace owing to the increasing growth in automotive, construction, and military activities across the globe. The market is progressing, owing to aspects such as sturdy substitutes to glass for structures and vehicles that require a surplus level of protection. The dramatic fluctuations in various end-use industries have influenced the bulletproof glass positively as the security and safety of consumers and stakeholders have taken importance.

However, the amount of pollutants and toxic releases emitted amid the manufacturing process of these raw materials stands a major threat to human health and influences the environment as well.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Increasing Rate of Gun Violence

North America held a major bulletproof glass market share and was worth USD 2.27 billion in 2021. The market growth in North America can be credited to augmentation in riots and growing rate of gun violence within the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a considerable share in the global market attributed to the huge number of construction assignments undertaken in the emerging nations such as India and China.

The growth of the market in Europe is accredited to the surging trend of technologically developed buildings. Additionally, steps taken by the European Union (EU) to augment the usage of safety and security resources for buildings will navigate the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Crucial Business-related Proclamations by Chief Companies to Sway Market Dynamics

Crucial companies in the market often make important declarations concerning a few business moves, which, in turn, impact the market either positively or adversely. Players purchase companies, unveil novel products, involve in partnership deals, sign agreements with government organizations, and so on.

Key Industry Development:

June 2020: AGC Glass Europe is the first glass producer capable to provide Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver laminated glass. Since its Cradle to Cradle journey in 2010, AGC has been dedicated to incessant development and offers an expansive variety of Cradle to Cradle Certified silver and bronze certified products accessible on the market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bulletproof Glass Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



Global Bulletproof Glass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

Key Findings / Summary

By Application (Value) Defense & VIP Vehicles ATM Booths & Teller Stations Cash-in Transit Vehicles Commercial Buildings Government & Law Enforcement Others

By End-Use (Value) Automotive Military Banking & Finance Construction Others



TOC Continued…!

