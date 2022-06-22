GCC Running Gear Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 | CAGR of 7%

GCC Running Gear Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Running Gear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the GCC running gear market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027. Running gear includes accessories and athletic wear products, such as jackets, shoes, belts, socks and gloves. It is generally worn by individuals while running or performing different sports. It assists in preventing injuries, improving air circulation, and providing enhanced comfort. As it is made using water and scratch-resistant materials, it is gaining traction among athletes and runners of the GCC region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-running-gear-market/requestsample

GCC Running Gear Market Trends:

Rising awareness about the benefits of exercising and physical fitness represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for running gear in the GCC region. Moreover, on account of sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, there is an increase in the need for running and high-intensity activities among individuals. This, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of running gear across the region. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing aesthetically appealing product variants that are fabricated using high-quality fabrics. They are also investing in aggressive promotional activities through social media platforms, which is creating a favorable market outlook.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-running-gear-market

GCC Running Gear Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Running Footwear

• Running Apparel

• Running Accessories

• Fitness Trackers

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

• Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty and Sports Shops

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Department and Discount Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

• Casein And Caseinates Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/casein-caseinates-market

• Analgesics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/analgesics-market

• Drilling And Completion Fluids Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drilling-completion-fluids-market

• Engineering Plastics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/engineering-plastics-market

• Green Tea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-tea-market

• Paraxylene Px Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/paraxylene-market

• Autosamplers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autosamplers-market

• Biodefense Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodefense-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

