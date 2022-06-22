Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of 15th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 20th, 2022, in the 2400 block of 15th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 6:08 pm, the suspect approached the victim, in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect then brandished a firearm and shot towards the victim. The victim fled the scene in the vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by a Federal Protective Services Police Officer who was in the area. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, 27-year-old Joshua Johnson, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

A short time later, the victim, who fled the scene in a vehicle, was located in the intersection of Sheridan Road and 15th Place, SE, after a vehicle crash. Further investigation revealed that the subject was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, 22-year-old Deandre Boyd, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Leaving After Colliding.