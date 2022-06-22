Pulmonologist Dr. James L. Pearle to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early in the year 2020, the world was turned upside down due to COVID-19. Two years later there is still much we don’t know about where it came from and the extent of its long-term effects. Because COVID-19's initial symptoms included shortness of breath and chest pain, and were primarily seen as respiratory-related, it caused a shift in the medical field with a huge increase in patients seeking the help of a Pulmonologist, a doctor specializing in lung disease.

Dr. James L. Pearle is a top-notch board-certified physician specializing in Pulmonology.

Dr. Pearle is the specialist to see when experiencing symptoms of asthma, COPD, pneumonia, emphysema, bronchitis, tuberculosis, other breathing issues, and sleep apnea. It's no wonder in these times of COVID-19, Pulmonologists have become the go-to doctors for life saving treatment.

Dr. Pearle has over 30 years of experience, and has many more accomplishments to his credit.

"My office practice includes treating patients with various pulmonary problems, including many suffering from COVID-19. I also teach at University of California Irvine, training other doctors, consulting on medical-legal cases like occupational exposure and malpractice, and running clinical research trials on new medications for pharmaceutical companies."

Dr. Pearle has also treated victims of asbestos in shipyard workers and other industrial exposures. He has published papers showing how asbestos causes fibrosis, thickening of the lungs which can be fatal, as well as causing cancers like mesothelioma.

Most recently, he has consulted on many individuals for diseases from mold exposure and its effects on the pulmonary system. Complaints from mold exposure have been on the rise. "That's been a hot topic of late, mold litigation is huge," says Dr. Pearle. "Exposure comes from homes, apartments, and offices with water leaks. Mold can cause nasal congestion, bronchitis, and asthma."

Dr. Pearle points out that asthma can start at any age, and can be triggered by mold, infections like flu, and allergies. Some feel environmental factors such as climate change and pollution are culprits. With modern medicine he says, asthma is now a more easily treatable illness.

Dr. Pearle treats many first responders such as firefighters, nurses, and police officers who contracted COVIID-19 and developed lung problems. Naturally he became one of the go-to doctors for COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 patients.. He found right away that the virus was serious and not like a normal flu or cold. Dr. Pearle saw dozens of patients in the hospital and ICU requiring oxygen or ventilators to breathe. Sadly not all could be saved. Many patients who survive the virus often develop long-lasting effects like brain fog, muscle and joint pain, extreme fatigue, irregular heartbeats, and chest pains.

“Although we have anti-viral medicines and treatments, there is no definitive cure, no magic bullet for post-COVID-19 symptoms.”

He often consults Cardiologists for irregular heartbeats, Gastroenterologists for stomach issues, and Neurologists for brain fog and headaches in these COVID-19 patients. Many patients require rehabilitation programs.

“We do not know enough yet about COVID-19 to fully understand how the virus affects the body because we’ve only had two and a half years to study this disease."

According to Dr. Pearle, some of those with long-term symptoms will never return to pre-COVID-19 health.

More people were severely ill with COVID-19 a year ago, but the virus is still present. With masks and vaccinations it is now easier to return to normal life.

Dr. Pearle says in order to keep COVID-19 under control, vaccinations may become the norm like for shingles, measles, mumps, and flu.

He encourages mask wearing in certain situations to remain safe. He says it’s a myth that mask wearing causes harm.

“It's critical to wear masks in small confined areas with poor circulation. Studies have shown that masks prevent spread of infection. Bottom line, the benefits of wearing a mask outweigh the inconvenience."

Dr. Pearle summarizes: “In these unprecedented times, what we need most is to gather as much information as possible, trust science and be assured that those in the health profession will be honest and do their absolute best to help people.”

