GCC Sports Nutrition Market Report 2021: Share, Size, Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Sports Nutrition Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Sports nutrition is the practice of maintaining a healthy diet by consuming nutrient-rich food products. It primarily includes sports drinks, energy bars, protein powder, dietary supplements, etc. Sports enthusiasts and active adults use these products with a specific plan to accomplish various fitness goals, such as gaining lean mass or improving body composition. Sports nutrition products can influence an athlete’s performance and aim to minimize the effects of fatigue, injury, delayed recovery, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
GCC Sports Nutrition Market Trends:
The increasing participation in numerous sports and fitness activities is primarily driving the GCC sports nutrition market. Furthermore, the elevating levels of urbanization and growing number of fitness centers and health clubs are also augmenting the market growth in the region. Besides this, various key players are introducing several innovative product variants, such as organic, gluten-free, vegan, etc., which are bolstering the GCC market for sports nutrition. Additionally, a significant rise in the number of casual or recreational users, athletes, and professional bodybuilders are further anticipated to fuel the demand for sports nutrition across GCC countries in the coming years.
GCC Sports Nutrition Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on country product type, raw material, distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Sports Food
Sports Drinks
Sports Supplement
Breakup by Raw Material:
Animal Derived
Plant-Based
Mixed
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Drug and Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Breakup by Country:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
