Brook Pridemore to release new song Ramen Noodles on 30th June
Artist Brook Pridemore will release his new song, Ramen Noodles, from the LP Glad to be Alive on June 30th.
The song 'Ramen Noodles' represents the class struggle in America.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramen Noodles, a new song from the album 'Glad to be alive' by artist Brook Pridemore, will be released on June 30th 2022.
— Brook Pridemore
Brook has been creating music since 2002, and he has been touring since 2004. With "Glad to be Alive," the artist will be releasing his seventh album.
His poor family background led him to consume cheap meals, and the salty noodles accompanied every meal, but he never left his artistic side behind.
In March 2020, Brook could not go out for tours. So he began doing weekly streaming shows on Facebook. His listeners requested different songs on his Patreon for $10 a month. He sang the songs requested by the subscribers. TV Diners by ZZTop was requested by his listeners. This motivated him to write a song about a food product he had been consuming throughout his life. Ramen Noodles by Maruchan have been a staple diet for the musician.
"This simple song is developed from the long experience of consuming Ramen Noodles for a long time. When Ben Hozie and I, the producer, started recording the songs in February 2021, we realized that the song represents the class struggle in America. The poor kids consume these foods that harm their bodies over time. Even as an adult, I know the harm that these noodles could cause. But still, I would eat ramen noodles," said Brook.
Glad to be Alive was produced and engineered by Ben Hozie. The Ramen Noodles music video was directed by Justin Remer.
Brook Pridemore is currently touring and promoting his new song Ramen Noodles and his LP Glad to be Alive.
