Latin America E-Cigarette Market Research Report 2022-2027 | CAGR of 8.8%

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America E-Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, the Latin America e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 150 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 260 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027. E-cigarettes refer to battery-operated devices produced using cartridges, atomizers, mouthpieces, and batteries. Also known as e-cigs and vape pens, these devices contain nicotine, humectant, and flavorings, that are heated at high temperatures to produce aerosols and retain moisture. E-cigarettes commonly resemble USB memory sticks or cigars and provide the sensation of smoking tobacco.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Latin America E-Cigarette Market Trends:

The rising health concerns and increasing consumer awareness about respiratory diseases have encouraged individuals to quit smoking, which is primarily driving the e-cigarettes market in Latin America. Additionally, the easy availability of various product flavors via online distribution channels is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, numerous product manufacturers are utilizing social media platforms to expand their consumer base in the region by introducing innovative promotional strategies. Moreover, the emergence of next-generation product variants involving refillable, pre-filled pod systems is expected to fuel the Latin America market for e-cigarettes in the coming years.

Latin America E-Cigarette Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Modular E-Cigarette

• Rechargeable E-Cigarette

• Next-Generation E-Cigarette

• Disposable E-Cigarette

Breakup by Flavor:

• Tobacco

• Botanical

• Fruit

• Sweet

• Beverage

• Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

• Automatic E-Cigarette

• Manual E-Cigarette

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialist E-Cig Shops

• Online

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Tobacconist

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Columbia

• Chile

• Peru

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

