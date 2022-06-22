India's premier Rotary Club install new Board of Directors - Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana

Glimpse of Installation Ceremony - Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana New BOD for the year 2022-23 - Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana

A grand event executed to perfection by the club team on June 21, 2022, at Hotel Deccan Royale.

My teammates have expanded my responsibilities, which will assist us reach the primary goal of this year's Rotary Theme.” — - Rtn Dr Amit Andre (2022-23), President

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 21, 2022, the Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana - India’s premiere Rotary Club installed its new Board of Directors for the year 2022-2023, under the leadership of District Governor Dr Anil Parmar.

The ceremonial change of leadership team in the Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana (chartered in 2003) was organized in a grand event executed to perfection by the club team on June 21, 2022, at Hotel Deccan Royale.

"New team, new spirit but the legacy of serving humanity and spreading light is the same " - Rtn. Dr. Amit Andre and Rtn. Dr. Umesh Falak received the baton of President and Secretary from the Immediate Past President Rtn. Shirish Pingale and Secretary Rtn. Prachi Andre. The chief guest for the evening was the District Governor (Elect) Rtn. Dr. Anil Parmar. Several eminent officials of Rotary District 3131 including DGN Rtn. Manjoo Phadke, Asst. Governor Rtn. Sandip Patil, Asst. Governor(E) Rtn. Mohan Chaubal, and several others graced the occasion.

The outgoing Secretary Rtn. Prachi Andre presented the Secretarial report for the year 2021-22 which highlighted the major projects, important and interesting meetings, and the total giving of the club to the Rotary Foundation.

Outgoing President Rtn. Shirish Pingale recounting his journey as the president for the past year was full of gratitude for the support of his team and the club members. As he introduced the incoming President, he expressed his conviction that the new incumbent would take the club to newer heights.

Rtn Dr. Amit Andre in his acceptance speech gave an overview of his plans for the coming year. Being an information technology and Artificial Intelligence expert, his vision is to make the club 100% digital. He along with his team will work on enhancing the club’s reach in education, healthcare, environment, economic and community development and peace and conflict resolution. He also expressed his plans to identify and execute a sustainable signature project. He will focus on exclusive corporate relationships to increase their participation in CSR funded projects.

The ever-smiling Chief Guest Rtn. Dr. Anil Parmar congratulated the incoming President and his team, and lauded the plans for the coming year. Commenting on the President’s plan of planting 1 lakh trees in Pune urban area, he said that he would have to rethink of the district plans. He was impressed by the concept of maintaining happiness index of members. Explaining the vision of Rotary international President (E) Rtn. Jennifer Jones, he said it was important to find the right ‘part’ to engage each member as well as to put in practice the concept of diversity and inclusivity.