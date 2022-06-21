Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Presidents hold a meeting in a contracted format

UZBEKISTAN, June 21 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in a contracted format at Kuksaroy Residence.

The heads of state exchanged views on the further expansion of the multifaceted strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The dynamic development of bilateral cooperation was noted with satisfaction. The trade turnover between the two countries has been steadily growing in recent years. The number of joint ventures has increased 4 times.

The launching of an enterprise for the assembly of Uzbekistan’s cars in Azerbaijan in September 2021 became one of the successful joint projects. During the business forum held on the eve of the visit, new investment and trade agreements worth more than half a billion USD were signed.

To further enhance trade-economic cooperation, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan leaders discussed the prospects of industrial cooperation in the oil and gas, gas chemical, textile industries, pharmaceuticals, wine and food industries in the territory of the two countries.

The main attention was paid to the development of cooperation in transport communications. The importance of developing multimodal transport corridors and optimizing tariffs for cargo transportation was noted.

The Presidents of the two countries noted the importance of cooperation in the development of interregional cooperation, holding joint business and cultural events, and increasing tourist exchange.

The heads of state also exchanged views on the international and regional situation, discussed issues of continuing intensive dialogue and mutual support within multilateral structures.

Source: UzA