Europe Organ Preservation Market: Segments, Key Players, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Organ Preservation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the europe organ preservation market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Organ preservation is the process by which the viability of harvested organs is maintained to ensure that the organ functions normally after transplantation. This procedure involves removing an organ from the donor’s body, followed by its storage and transportation, to finally its transplantation into the receiver’s body. The process of organ preservation utilizes various techniques, such as hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), static cold storage (SCS), etc. These techniques help in maintaining the temperature and oxygen levels of the organ while increasing the receiver’s chances of survival.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Europe Organ Preservation Market Trends:

The rising geriatric population and increasing rate of organ failures are primarily driving the market for organ preservation in Europe. Moreover, the growing cases of organ damage due to road accidents requiring immediate attention are further propelling the demand for donated organs in the region. Besides this, the rising number of individuals volunteering to donate organs for research and transplant purposes is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of several reimbursement policies and the growing adoption of innovative healthcare technologies are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In the coming years, the increasing number of medical experts and the lowering cost of organ transplantation procedures are expected to further strengthen the market for organ preservation in Europe.

Europe Organ Preservation Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, preservation solution, organ donation type, technique, organ type, end-user.

Breakup by Preservation Solution:

UW Solution

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Others

Breakup by Organ Donation Type:

Living Organ Donation

Deceased Organ Donation

Breakup by Technique:

Static Cold Storage Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

Breakup by Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Organ Banks

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

