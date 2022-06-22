District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.7 Percent in May

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in May 2022; this was a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the revised April 2022 rate of 5.8 percent.

“The Bowser Administration seeks every opportunity to employ District residents, support local businesses, and grow the city’s economy,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris – Hughes. “DC is open and visitors are coming to the city! With the growth in tourism, we’re seeing activity in the Leisure and Hospitality sector with an increase of 2,000 jobs this month, after an increase of 46.61 percent from a year ago.”

The District’s preliminary May job estimates show a decrease of 2,800 jobs, for a total of 763,300 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 1,200 jobs. The public sector decreased by 1,600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,100, from 363,400 in April 2022 to 364,500 in May 2022. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 800 from 385,600 in April 2022 to 386,400 in May 2022. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.3 percentage point from 72.4 percent in April 2022 to 72.7 percent in May 2022.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs have remained the same or 0% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 300 jobs the prior month. With employment at 15,200 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 2.7 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 400 jobs, after remaining the same as the prior month. With employment at 29,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,000 or 3.48 percent from a year ago

Information sector decreased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 jobs or 1.03 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 27,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 800 jobs or 2.85 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 1,500 jobs, after an increase of 1,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 172,900 jobs, jobs increased by 8,100 or 4.92 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 1,500 jobs, after an increase of 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 122,200 jobs, jobs increased by 5,100 or 4.36 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 2,000 jobs, after an increase of 4,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 67,000 jobs, jobs increased by 21,300 or 46.61 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 500 jobs, after an increase of 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 72,900 jobs, jobs increased by 1,600 or 2.24 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,100 over the month to 364,500. The civilian labor force increased by 800 to 386,400.

One year ago, total employment was 354,100 and the civilian labor force was 380,500.

The number of unemployed was 26,400, and the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.

NOTES: The May 2022 final and June 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday July 22, 2022. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information are available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.