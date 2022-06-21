Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 1600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:54 pm, the suspect entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect motioned to his coat as if he had a weapon and demanded money from the employee. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene on a bike.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/lLtunjPKlXk

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.