Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of P Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the Unit block of P Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:53 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC FEMS members transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Ebony Morgan, of Northwest, DC.

 

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Cana Browne, of no fixed address.  She was transported to the Homicide Branch where she was charged with Second Degree Murder.

