Trainer Aaron Williamson issues statement on the death of Luis Alfredo Perez, training client and fellow Marine veteran
Fitness trainer Aaron Williamson has issued a statement following the death of Luis Alfredo Perez, a client who was killed by a drunk driver on June 18.
[Luis] is selfless, he’s genuine, he has such a passion for life. He’s the type of guy that will give you the shirt off his back. He really shook me in terms of what love and family is all about.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness trainer Aaron Williamson has issued a statement following the death of Luis Alfredo Perez, a U.S. Marine veteran who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Saturday, June 18.
— Aaron Williamson
Speaking about his client, Williamson said Perez was “The epitome of what an amazing human being is. He’s selfless, he’s genuine, he has such a passion for life. He’s just the type of guy that will give you the shirt off his back. He really kind of shook me in terms of what love and family is all about.”
Williamson has been quick to come alongside Perez’s wife and family, immediately sharing the GoFundMe to cover some of their immediate needs. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gofund.me/c5ae7251. The fundraiser is an opportunity to honor Perez’s memory by supporting the thing that was the most important to him: his family.
“He grew up to be a very strong, caring, loving man who I would love to be like, I want to emulate,” Danny Perez, Luis Perez’s brother, shared in an interview with NBC Washington. “He put others before himself.”
Perez’s tragic death comes in middle of what had been a transformative year for the veteran. Working alongside celebrity trainer Aaron Williamson, he had completely transformed his health since January. He’d been documenting that journey on Instagram under the name HarlemKnite. Although Williamson has worked with Hollywood A-listers, he quickly lists Perez as the client he’s the most proud of. He will be honoring their partnership and their legacy by creating a Luis Alfredo Perez scholarship for his personal training program.
Williamson has shared photos of Perez’s transformation on his own Instagram, recently posting the caption, “To say I’m proud of this guy is a massive understatement. I’ve done hundreds of transformations over the years but this is one for the books.”
Mary Nikkel
Transparent Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other