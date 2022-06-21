Rebuilding Bloomington-Normal: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, June 21 - BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Bloomington-Normal area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Seven major projects represent a total investment of $19.9 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois's aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in Bloomington-Normal area and across the entire state."





Six of the seven projects are scheduled to be completed in 2022, with one to be completed in 2023. They include:





I-55 bridge repair at Funks Grove Rest Area began in March and is scheduled to be completed in August. I-55 is reduced to one lane in each direction with median crossovers.

began in March and is scheduled to be completed in August. I-55 is reduced to one lane in each direction with median crossovers. U.S. 136 from I-55 to Heyworth patching and resurfacing will begin in June and is scheduled to be completed in October. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers.

patching and resurfacing will begin in June and is scheduled to be completed in October. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers. I-55 over U.S. 136 at McLean joint repair and bridge deck resurfacing will begin in July and is scheduled to be completed in November. One lane in each direction on I-55 at McLean with a barrier wall will be in place.

joint repair and bridge deck resurfacing will begin in July and is scheduled to be completed in November. One lane in each direction on I-55 at McLean with a barrier wall will be in place. Illinois 122 from the Tazewell County Line to Illinois 9 west of Bloomington patching and resurfacing will begin in July and is scheduled to be completed in November. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers.

patching and resurfacing will begin in July and is scheduled to be completed in November. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers. U.S. 150 from I-74 to Carlock northwest of Normal patching and resurfacing will begin in July and is scheduled to be completed in September. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers.

patching and resurfacing will begin in July and is scheduled to be completed in September. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers. U.S. 24 from the Woodford County line to Center Street in Gridley patching and resurfacing began in May and is scheduled to be completed in August. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers.

patching and resurfacing began in May and is scheduled to be completed in August. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers. I-55 from north of Lexington to the Livingston County line joint repair and bridge deck resurfacing will begin in July and will be completed in September 2023. One lane in each direction on I-55 north of Lexington to the Livingston County line with a barrier wall will be in place.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Bloomington-Normal area and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through March include approximately $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 miles of highway, more than 370 bridges and nearly 550 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

"It is so essential to see investments like Rebuild Illinois that sustain and restore critical infrastructure in central Illinois," said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. "Improved, safe and viable roads are what our residents deserve and what will keep the momentum of economic development in our area moving forward."

For news on these and other projects in IDOT's District 5, follow @IDOTDistrict5 on Twitter or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion . You also can follow IDOT on Facebook.

* See attached PDF for Map



