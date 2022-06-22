President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets voters in HCM City’s District 1

VIETNAM, June 22 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets voters in District 1, HCM City. —VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Healthcare staff shortages, rising living costs and mental healthcare were among the concerns of voters in HCM City’s District 1 at a meeting chaired by State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Tuesday.

Trần Bá ​​Hà from Bến Nghé Ward raised his concerns over a series of recent problems in the health sector, including more than 1,400 medical workers at grass-root levels leaving the profession due to low incomes, which has caused a shortage of health staff in the city.

Hà proposed the Government study fundamental solutions to ensure human resources in the sector and create favourable policies for grassroots healthcare workers.

He is also concerned about some key health officials being disciplined for violations.

Phú Minh Thông from Nguyễn Thái Bình Ward suggested penalties for medical advertising channels on social networking platforms, which have exaggerated their efficacy and pose risks to consumers’ health.

District 1 voters also commented on many major nationwide issues, such as expanding the visa-free policy to promote tourism, boosting the construction of highways to meet long-term development requirements, and controlling the prices of essential goods, land and housing prices by reducing the temporary tax fees.

They are also concerned about children’s mental health, depression, suicide, school violence and cyber abuse. They suggested policies to expand school counselling to give help to students, parents and teachers.

Phan Văn Mãi, Chairman of the city’s People's Committee, agreed with the voters of District 1, saying the city managed to take temporary measures to consolidate the grassroots health care system. The city focused more on preventive medicine and policies to mobilise grassroots health resources, including private health, pharmacies, and family medicine models.

Mãi said the city had assigned relevant units to implement mental health care projects, affirming it was an urgent issue after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the meeting, State President Phúc said that after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, HCM City's economy was rapidly recovering. The city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) accounted for about one-third of the national gross domestic product (GDP), contributing to one-third of the country’s budget.

As a result, the growth of the city had a great significance to the overall growth of the country. The country's economy had developed well, reaching over 5.5 per cent per year. It is forecast to reach 6-6.5 per cent this year.

Phúc said District 1 was a gathering place for many talented businessmen, intellectuals, and monks, who give opinions on the development of the whole country.

Phúc asked the city to continue strengthening grassroots healthcare and studying policies for health staff while strictly handling violations of health officials and untrue medical advertisements.

The city also needed to focus on solutions to learn about children's mental health and wellbeing, he added. — VNS