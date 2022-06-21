AG Derek Schmidt statement on Kansas Supreme Court opinions in Legislative and Congressional redistricting cases

KANSAS, June 21 - TOPEKA – (June 21, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement in response to today’s release of the Kansas Supreme Court’s full opinions in Rivera v. Schwab and In the Matter of the Petition of Derek Schmidt, Attorney General, to Determine the Validity of Substitute for Senate Bill 563.

“The Kansas Supreme Court’s opinions interpreted state law as we have understood it all along. I am grateful the Court declined invitations to substitute its redistricting preferences for those of the people’s elected representatives in the Legislature.”



See also, Schmidt’s prior statement from last month when the Kansas Supreme Court released the outcome of the case, available at https://bit.ly/3HJkUxG.