The 2022 Women in Travel & Hospitality Conference Returns to Los Angeles July 11-12

Discussions and speakers will center around DEI progress and solutions for the industry as well as celebrating success, financial education, and more

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2022 Women in Travel and Hospitality Conference is taking place on July 12th at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, CA, with the grand opening reception at the new Aster Hotel & Private Membership Club in Hollywood the evening of July 11th. We invite everyone inside the industry, as well as women in any professional sector to attend.Powered by BLLA (Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association) and TIEWN (Travel Industry Executive Women’s Network), this event will be the first in-person gathering since March 9, 2020, which was a pivotal day and the beginning day of Covid, so participants are anxiously awaiting this network’s most prestigious event.“When we gather together at this particular event, the energy from attendees is palpable,” said Frances Kiradjian, CEO & Founder of both TIEWN and BLLA. “It never ceases to amaze me how this group of industry professionals finds such enormous inspiration amongst their peers as well as support and camaraderie. It gives me great pride and pleasure to experience this every year, whether virtual or in-person.”The event begins with an Opening Cocktail Party sponsored by the new Aster Hotel & Private Membership Club near the famous Hollywood & Vine intersection in Hollywood, CA, which is opening this summer. We will be welcomed to the property on the new Pool deck where the opening will be held and greeted by the hotel’s executive team headed by brilliant boutique hotelier David Bowd, founder of Salt Hotels who is operating the property.The event continues with a dynamic Agenda and Speakers, including keynotes, presentations, panels, fireside chats with female trailblazers, and much more. All of the content will align with this year’s theme of Money, Abundance, and Manifestation.TIEWN is committed to supporting women and promoting diversity and inclusion in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries as it has for the past 13+ years. This conference is thoughtfully curated for women in these fields, as it cultivates a space to create connections and gain top-tier insights from femme entrepreneurs and professionals. It is designed to ignite meaningful conversations about how to invest in your career or your business, establish a path that leads you to success, ask for what you are worth, and understand your value.The main key topics include Business Trends - Emerging trends in hotel investment resources for female owners - The travel & hospitality technology landscape, Women at Work - The female traveler marketplace - Diversity and inclusion - Personal financing, and Manifesting a Successful Future - The energy of money - Using energy in the way we create - Using art as a culture platform - Creating a future rooted in community. Plus, the LEGENDS Award program is where we celebrate great women who have led the way throughout the last year.Women in various sectors within the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries will gather together, including travel advisors, general managers, owners & entrepreneurs, hospitality developers, marketing & sales executives, tour operators, tourism offices, corporate travel managers, cruise line executives, travel and hospitality technology, premium service & solution providers to travel and hospitality, and students. Tickets are available here . There are discounts for official members of TIEWN or BLLA. If you would like to become a member to receive the Member rate, please visit tiewn.com for TIEWN and/or blla.org for BLLA.Check out a video reel from a past event here: TIEWN conference To support women in business, sponsorships are also available and offer a range of digital and in-person benefits. Email info@tiewn.com to get involved and reach the most powerful niche in the world!The network is grateful for the support of the current TOP SPONSORS, including AAA Travel, Choice Hotels International, DISH Business, EHL Hospitality Business School, Studio Nilebrand, Greenberg Traurig, Lutron Electronics, Nestle International Premium Waters, Selfbook, and The Aster.About TIEWN - Founded in 2008 by Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO of BLLA (The Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association), the Travel Industry Executive Women’s Network (TIEWN) was created to facilitate global connections between female hospitality, travel, and tourism executives, both online and face-to-face at conferences and events. TIEWN’s more than 13,000 global members have chosen their life’s work in hotel & lodging, airlines, cruise lines, car rental, travel agencies, corporate travel management, tour operation, rail, and travel technology. With a goal of collaboration and mutual support, TIEWN is in sync with other tourism organizations, such as LeadingHotelieres and more, working to improve the industry through the dynamic participation of professional women. TIEWN.comAbout the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) - Founded in 2009, the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) is the official association for the world’s top visionaries in the boutique lifestyle industry. Membership with the BLLA includes not just a strengthened sense of community—it offers all the resources necessary for small and independent businesses to thrive in this growing sector, including access to distribution channels, marketing tools, webinars, white papers, reports about the evolving boutique landscape, and more. The organization promotes connection, education, and advocacy. As a pioneer in forecasting the boutique movement, the BLLA’s network has grown beyond its hotel foundation to welcome more passionate entrepreneurs, businesses, and purveyors that amplify the boutique lifestyle. BLLA is a catalyst for trends and the future of boutique. blla.org

