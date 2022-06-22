Asia Pacific Bentonite Market to Register Highest CAGR of 5.9% through 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Sales of bentonite in the personal care sector are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period and to reach about US$ 31,548.6 Thousand by the end of 2032

The Asia Pacific Bentonite Market is estimated to expand at 5.9 % CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand from the personal care and cosmetics sector is expected to augment the growth in the market over the assessment period.

Bentonite’s excellent features such as water absorption capacity, detoxification, and acne treatment make it ideal for use in various personal care and cosmetics products. Bentonite clay is used in sunscreen, hair cleansers, and softeners. It is also used as a thickener, absorbent, filler, texturizer, and binder in various skin and hair care products and color cosmetics.

Moreover, growing trend of using organic products is compelling personal care product manufacturers to shift towards eco-friendly and chemical-free products that are equally effective. Bentonite is a natural absorbent and does not have any severe side effects on health.

Owing to the eco-friendly nature of bentonite, its increasing application in the personal care industry is anticipated to propel the growth of the Bentonite market in recent years.

“Increasing demand for organic personal care and cosmetic products across the globe, along with increasing investments in the pharmaceutical sector across India and China will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The Asia Pacific bentonite market is expected to attain a value of over US$ 116,799.7 Th by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Rising demand for bentonite for usage in sunscreen, hair cleanser, and softener in personal care sector is expected to propel the growth in the market in recent years.

Bentonite is used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its absorption property, high Alkalinity, and Antibacterial properties.

China is the second-largest pharmaceutical market in the world owing to this reason China is predicted to be the leading country in terms of Bentonite consumption.

Competitive Landscape

Ashapura Group, Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd, Wyo-Ben Inc, Manek Mineral Group, Arumpo Bentonite Pty Ltd, Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd, Swell Well Minechem Pvt. Ltd., Dae Minerals Co., Ltd, Nova Gas Technologies Inc., Boc Gases Ireland Inc., and various others are some of the key manufacturers of bentonite.

More Insights into the Asia Pacific Bentonite Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Asia Pacific Bentonite Market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the Asia Pacific market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on Product Type (sodium, calcium, aluminum & others), Application (absorbent, thickener, oral care, carrier/formulator, anti-inflammatory agent, WP, WDG & SC and other), End-Use (pharmaceuticals, crop protection, animal care, personal care, and ceramics) and Country.

Asia Pacific Bentonite Market by Category

By Product Type:

Aluminum

Calcium

Sodium

Other

By Application:

Absorbent

Anti-inflammatory agent

Carrier/Formulator

Oral Care

Thickener

Others

By End Use:

Animal Care

Ceramics

Crop Protection

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical





By Country:

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific





What are the Opportunities for Bentonite Manufacturers in Asia Pacific?

The combination of bentonite and cyclodextrin has the potential to promote a variety of chemical reactions in aqueous solutions under ultra-sonication, including the synthesis of xanthan, knoevenagel condensation, and octa hydro quinazolinones. It can also function as a catalyst in esterification reactions.

In the chemical industry, a catalyst is extremely important. The chemical sector is expanding due to the strong demand for specialty and commodity chemicals, which will provide opportunities for growth in the bentonite market.

