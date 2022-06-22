Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Bennett

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett regarding the dissolution of the Knesset.  Secretary Blinken underscored our respect for democratic processes and reiterated our unwavering commitment to the strong U.S.-Israel strategic relationship, and our mutual concerns about Iran’s malign influence in the region.  The Secretary emphasized he looks forward to continuing our close coordination on regional and global issues, and noted President Biden looks forward to his visit to Israel next month.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Bennett

