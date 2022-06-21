AG Peterson Urges Feds to Investigate Violence Against Pro-Life Groups

Lincoln-- In a letter sent today to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Attorney General Peterson and his counterparts in 18 other states urged Garland to take swift action in response to recent terrorist acts against pro-life organizations, calling the lack of action intolerable.

Since the early May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the attorneys general write, “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized.”

Although the attacks began last month, it was only last week that the FBI announced that it would investigate them.

Noting that the federal government’s duty to protect its citizens against violence “does not turn on the victim’s identity” and that “access to justice cannot turn on partisan affiliation,” the letter calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously investigate and prosecute these illegal acts.

The letter suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, a pro-choice group that has declared “open season” on pro-life organizations by urging its members “to paint, to burn, to cut, (and) to jam” pregnancy centers and their advocates. Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” the attorneys general write.

The letter was led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and signed by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.