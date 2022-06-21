Submit Release
Former Sullivan County Deputy Indicted, Accused of Theft

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Sullivan County deputy.

In March, at the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, TBI agents began investigating allegations of theft against Cody Cookenour (DOB: 1/15/86). During the investigation, agents determined that between April 2021 and March 2022, while employed by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Cookenour falsified timesheets on several different occasions, reporting hours that he did not work. He is no longer employed by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 8th, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Cookenour with one count of Theft over $1,000. This afternoon, he turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

