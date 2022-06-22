Extreme Reach Hires Donna Marr as Business Analyst Focused on Global Rights Management
IP expert will focus on design, implementation and evolution of ER’s Creative Asset Management
Donna’s ability to craft & execute a vision, her technical skills and deep knowledge of process workflows, along with her hands-on operational experience, make her a great addition to the CAM team.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach, the global leader in creative logistics, has hired Global Rights Management expert Donna Marr as Business Analyst, the company announced today.
— Extreme Reach VP of Business Development Robert Lang
Marr joins Extreme Reach as an analytical and operational focused professional with an extensive background in Intellectual Property (IP) and Global Rights Management. In addition to this expertise, Marr brings solid project management skills, extensive knowledge of the tools commonly used in Digital Asset Management (DAM), and experience deploying sophisticated workflows. Her professional history includes Universal Music Group, Hollywood Software, and most recently FADEL.
Marr will assist in the design, implementation and evolution of ER’s Creative Asset Management (CAM) solution, specifically its unique approach to Global Rights Management. She’s charged with ensuring the continuous improvement and innovation of the workflows that are crucial for streamlining campaigns between brand marketing teams, agencies and their partners.
“Donna’s proven ability to craft and execute a vision, her technical skills and deep knowledge of process workflows, along with her hands-on operational experience, make her a great addition to the CAM team,” said Extreme Reach VP of Business Development Robert Lang. “Donna is bright, engaging, and enthusiastic about the growth trajectory of our suite of products. We’re thrilled to have her at ER to help us accelerate that growth.“
“I’ve had an eye on what Extreme Reach is doing in asset management, and their unique ability to bring all pieces together for brand marketers -- digital video, linear TV and talent payments and rights -- to streamline the complexity of launching multi-screen campaigns,” said Marr. “I’ve also been aware of the wonderful culture at ER and couldn’t be happier to be part of the team!”
A California resident, Marr is based in the Extreme Reach Los Angeles office.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the 2021 acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100+ team members serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in TV and video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets move through ER’s creative logistics platform.
