Missouri Attorney General Joins Amicus Brief Urging SCOTUS to Overturn Ruling Upholding California’s Prop. 12

Jun 21, 2022, 15:44 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined an amicus brief in National Pork Producers Council v. Karen Ross, urging the United States Supreme Court to overturn the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision upholding California’s Proposition 12. California’s Proposition 12 requires states to comply with California regulations on the confinement of breeding pigs, egg-laying hens, and veal calves in order to sell those products in California.