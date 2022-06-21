Route 2128 10th Street Bypass Traffic Shift Starts Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift on the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday through Friday, June 22-24 weather permitting.

Westbound lanes on the 10th Street Bypass under the 9th Street Bridge will close and traffic will be shifted into the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A single lane of bi-directional traffic will be maintained in the eastbound lanes. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will conduct pipeline work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





