Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,352 in the last 365 days.

Route 2128 10th Street Bypass Traffic Shift Starts Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift on the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday through Friday, June 22-24 weather permitting.

Westbound lanes on the 10th Street Bypass under the 9th Street Bridge will close and traffic will be shifted into the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A single lane of bi-directional traffic will be maintained in the eastbound lanes. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will conduct pipeline work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

Route 2128 10th Street Bypass Traffic Shift Starts Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.