Northbound Route 837 River Road Closure at the Rankin Bridge this Week in Whitaker

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the northbound Route 837 ramp (River Road) under the Rankin Bridge in Whitaker Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries northbound Route 837 under the Rankin Bridge will close to traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Northbound traffic will use the ramp to the Rankin Bridge to continue on northbound Route 837. Southbound Route 837 will be narrowed to accommodate the additional lane. Police and flaggers will assist motorists through the intersection.

Crews from First Call Environmental will conduct remediation work on the hillside adjacent to the closed ramp.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





