Smart Buildings Market Growing at a CAGR 9.9% | Key Player - Cisco Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG
Rapid urbanization and increasing investment in smart technologies to enhance operational efficiency of commercial buildings
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart buildings market size is expected to reach USD 141.71 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smart cities across the globe and rising adoption of IoT-enabled Building Management Systems (BMS) and deployment of embedded sensors in buildings and devices are driving global smart buildings market revenue growth.
Smart buildings function on advanced digital technologies, algorithms, and building analytics, which mutually benefits tenants, building owners, and management operators. Building analytics converts data created by IoT-enabled building management systems into intelligence, which enables building owners to identify threats, enhance tenant comfort level, and identify cost saving opportunities. Building analytics increases tenant safety and security and helps to lower operating cost, which in turns give higher satisfaction.
The report offers a complete analysis of the global Smart Buildings market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position.
It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.
Some major companies in the global market report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Internationals, Hitachi Ltd., Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Legrand, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Telit.
Key Findings From the Report:
In January 2020, Johnson Controls International announced the launch of new commercial Rooftop Units (RTUs), which will exceed Department of Energy (DoE) energy efficiency standards of smart buildings by 22%. New commercial rooftop units will help to maximize control, extend smart building equipment life, and reduce operating cost.
Lightning control system segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to smart time scheduling and daylight harvesting, which helps to save energy. It also helps to analyze patterns of movements and show areas of congestion, and frequently used paths.
Educational institutions segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Smart technologies in educational institutions provides brighter lighting, proper ventilation, and adequate energy, among others. This helps to boost learning experience of students.
Regional Overview:
The global Smart Buildings market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Smart Buildings market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Emergen Research has segmented the global smart buildings market on the basis of automation type, service type, building type, and region:
Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Building Management System (BMS)
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Lightning Control System
Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System
Audio and Visual Effects
Video Surveillance System
Elevators and Escalators Systems
Fire and Life Safety Alarm
Energy Management
Others
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
System Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
Consulting
Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Commercial Buildings
Residential Building
Governmental and Public Infrastructure Facilities
Educational Institutions
Others
ToC of the report:
Chapter 1: Market overview and scope
Chapter 2: Market outlook
Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic
Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations
Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry
Chapter 7: Regional analysis
Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications
Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends
https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-smart-buildings-market
