Jack & Friends® Vegan, Plant-Based Jerky is the Go-To Snack of the Summer
Jack & Friends® offers a new kind of snack that people can feel good about eating, regardless of their lifestyle or dietNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack & Friends® is on a mission to make snacking more inclusive this summer with carefully-crafted plant-based jerky to ensure as many people as possible, regardless of their lifestyle or diet, can enjoy food without compromising on quality. Thanks to two key ingredients, jackfruit and pea protein, Jack & Friends® mimics the texture and appearance of real meat while boasting a delicious and unique flavor profile. From hiking through the mountains to taking road trips or hanging out poolside, Jack & Friends® is the essential snack of the summer.
“I wanted to create a product that's inclusive of a variety of diets without sacrificing amazing taste,” said Jessica Kwong, founder of Jack & Friends®. “After graduating from Cornell, I decided to turn down a job offer from a multi-billion dollar snack company to follow my passion and set out to make a product that everyone can enjoy without giving up flavor, nutrition, or convenience, and that's how Jack & Friends® began.”
Each serving of Jack & Friends® plant-based jerky contains at least 10% of the daily recommended intake of both fiber and protein and contains zero added sugars, making it a great source of daily nutrition. Additionally, Jack & Friends® products are completely vegan and are free from all of the top nine food allergens.
Jack & Friends® currently offers three varieties of flavors:
- Jack & Tom Jerky: The brand’s flagship product made with tomatoes, poblano peppers and a signature blend of spices to bring a bold, savory flavor with a spicy kick.
- Jack & Barb Jerky: A sweet and tangy jerky with smoky notes that is sure to satisfy all lovers of traditional BBQ flavors.
- Jack & Teri Jerky: A blend of sweet and savory notes, which mimic traditional teriyaki, with a touch of ginger to add a bright and warm finish as an interesting twist to the classic flavor.
Thanks to portable packaging, Jack & Friends® is a convenient, mess-free snack perfect for road trips, hiking and anywhere in-between. Jack & Friends® is great for a tasty and easy boost of energy to fuel any summer adventure.
Jack & Friends® jerky retails from $7.99 - $8.99 for a single pack, with variety packs available online. Products can be found at jackandfriendsjerky.com, through its online retail partner BUBBLE, and at select independent retailers. For more information visit jackandfriendsjerky.com.
About Jack & Friends®:
Launched in 2019, Jack & Friends® is on a mission to make the food space more inclusive by offering snacks that are suitable and desirable to as many people as possible, regardless of their lifestyle or diet. Jack & Friends® plant-based jerky is carefully crafted using two key ingredients to mimic the texture and appearance of real meat: jackfruit and pea protein. Jack & Friends® products are vegan and free from the top nine allergens. The company currently offers three flavors of its plant-based jerky: Jack & Tom (Tomato & Poblano Pepper), Jack & Barb (Sweet Barbecue) and Jack & Teri (Ginger Teriyaki).
More information about Jack & Friends® can be found at jackandfriendsjerky.com or by following @jackandfriendsjerky on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.
