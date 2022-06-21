$2M Awarded in Sen. Donnelly Grants to Provide Job Training and Placement in High-Demand Industries 

Worcester, MA — Pictured left to right: Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta, Quinsigamond Community College (QCC) President Dr. Luis G. Pedraja, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives (MBI) President and CEO Jon Weaver.

Today, the Baker-Polito Administration awarded $2 million in 2021-2022 Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants for Expanded Training Capacity & Employment Program Performance. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta announced the new funding at Quinsigamond Community College’s (QCC) Healthcare and Workforce Development Center.

Administered by Commonwealth Corporation on behalf of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Donnelly Grants are funded through the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund (WCTF) FY’21-FY’22 Appropriations and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. These grants represent the ongoing effort by the Workforce Skills Cabinet (WSC) to support additional capacity in sector-based employment programs that provide job training, placement, and retention services to unemployed and underemployed Massachusetts residents.

“Donnelly Grants support regional partnerships between businesses, community-based organizations, workforce development organizations, and educational institutions to prepare Massachusetts residents for occupations in high demand fields,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We continue to support these partnerships because they contribute to the growth of the Massachusetts economy as well as to the economic advancement of families across the Commonwealth.”

“As our economy adjusts to the impacts of the pandemic Massachusetts is well-positioned for future growth thanks to our strong sectors like healthcare and life sciences and these grants are a critical part of our efforts to equip the workforce of tomorrow,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “I congratulate our four grantees who continue to provide programming and job placement in the high-need sectors of education, life sciences, and healthcare.”

“The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to funding workforce development programming that helps close job and equity gaps across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta. “These Donnelly grant recipients are key partners in continuing our efforts to meet the increasing needs of both jobseekers and employers.”

“This funding will provide training for 592 unemployed and underemployed individuals in Massachusetts, providing pathways to careers with opportunity for upward mobility” said Commonwealth Corporation President and CEO Christine Abrams. “We are committed to working with our partners to train the workforce across the state and to help maintain a competitive and sustainable economy.”

The Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants in this round of funding are awarded to:

Action for Boston Community Development, Inc., Boston -- $500,000

Partnership to provide training and placement services to prepare 150 participants for Assistant Teacher positions

Partners include: ABCD Head Start, Little Sprouts, Horizons for Homeless Children, YMCA, Little Folks Community Day Care, Romper Room, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and Mission Grammar School

Berkshire County Regional Employment Board, Pittsfield -- $500,000

Partnership to provide training and placement services to prepare 190 participants for Nursing Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) positions

Partners include: Berkshire Healthcare Systems operating 15 skilled nursing facilities, three assisted living facilities, and two Hospice providers in Massachusetts

Holyoke Community College, Holyoke -- $500,000

Partnership to provide training and placement services to prepare 180 participants for Patient Care Technician (PCT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) positions

Partners include: Baystate Health and CareOne

Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester -- $500,000

Partnership to provide training and placement services to prepare 72 participants for Biotechnology technician positions

Partners include: AbbVie Bioresearch Center, Resilience, and Boston BioProducts

To learn more about the Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants and the WCTF please visit commcorp.org.

