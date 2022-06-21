Eastbound I-10 to close between SR 51 and US 60 the weekend of June 24-27

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and allow plenty of extra travel time when eastbound I-10 is closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, for Broadway Road bridge work. The following ramps also will be closed:

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets.

The ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road.

The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

The high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). All other lanes from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will remain open.

Detours

Eastbound I-10 detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 to access eastbound I-10. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers can also continue eastbound on Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and to access eastbound I-10 in the Chandler area.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.