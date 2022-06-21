Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Calls on Floridians to Take Internet Speed Test to Help Identify Gaps in Broadband Access and Availability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) encourages all Floridians to visit Florida's Broadband Availability Map and Internet Speed Test. The anonymous, one-minute speed test and survey may be completed on any device, from any location, to help identify opportunities for expansion of broadband services in Florida.

DEO is partnering with Local Technology Planning Teams, local governments, and various agencies across the state to understand existing community needs and to better serve Floridians through future broadband infrastructure funding opportunities. These efforts will expand and enhance connectivity in Florida communities and pave the way for future growth.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the Department continues to champion economic development and infrastructure initiatives, and broadband plays a vital role in those efforts. With input from Floridians, the mapping tool will provide real-time results to identify areas in need of improvement of broadband services and enable us to support local communities in their efforts to make internet accessible and reliable for all Floridians,” said Secretary Dane Eagle. “This opportunity will also help the state of Florida continue its work with partners to offer better education and health care access and help its communities be more resilient and adaptive to future broadband development.”

After taking the anonymous, one-minute speed test, results will populate the Broadband Availability Map in real time with the location's internet speed and responsiveness. This effort will play a vital role in developing the state's strategic plan for broadband and will become an asset to local communities and internet service providers as they assess existing needs and develop their broadband planning initiatives throughout the state.

To learn more or to take the speed test, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband.

DEO’s Office of Broadband



The Office of Broadband works with local and state government agencies, community organizations, and private businesses to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state, specifically in small, rural, and underserved communities. Through these partnerships, the Office of Broadband encourages investment in grant funding opportunities for the broadband program that focus on the expansion of broadband.







