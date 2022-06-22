Regular Animal Designs a Marine-Turtle Inspired Website for the Marine Turtle Research, Ecology, and Conservation Group
The group was looking for a Miami web design team to update their website, crafting human connection through a digital experience.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a component of the Department of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Science of Florida State University, the Marine Turtle Research, Ecology, and Conservation Group resolves issues connected with protecting marine turtles and other marine megafauna. Their research centers around questions associated with the ecology and behavior of marine megafauna, especially marine turtles.
In a quest to strengthen the Marine Turtle Research, Ecology, and Conservation Group's online presence at the front of marine turtle research, Regular Animal explored myriad digital-forward scientific research labs. To create broad appeal and engage audiences across age groups, our web design agency explored modern visual identity options while considering our concepts' originality. Our web design research explored the lab's visual and brand identity, including color palette evolution.
Regular Animal was asked to create an engaging digital experience and develop a visual identity strategy. The project aimed to create a thoughtful, intuitive, inspiring website design that supports the group's research, values and messaging. In addition, the site needed to be responsive, optimized for solid search performance, and built using a cutting-edge framework linked to a flexible content management system.
Inspired by the shape of a sea turtle's shell, the web design project started by defining unique layouts and finding new and exciting ways to display content. For example, the looped video on the homepage is framed by a turtle-shell shape.
Regular Animal combines two different typefaces on this website's design, Antiqua Roman, a thin-stroked design based on the original handwriting letters made by Fritz Helmuth Ehmcke in 1907, and Poppins, a geometric sans serif. A font selection with generous spacing, and engaging content blocks, allows the visitor freedom to explore in wonder.
By using responsive content blocks, Regular Animal reshapes the website's on-page content optimization to specifically focus on a mobile-first design that drives overall reach and engagement and an optimized SEO experience. As a result, the website loads fast and provides the end-user with a beautifully smooth experience when browsing and interacting with the different elements.
Ana Meira
Regular Animal
+1 786-598-7999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other