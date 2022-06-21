Hailing from Queens, New York, HAZMATZ takes the fans on a journey of sonic proportions.

Submit Release
QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The three man hip hop group unleash an arsenal of razor sharp lyrical darts over hard hitting tracks. HAZMATZ, short for Hazardous Material, goes to every length to take the listener on a journey of sonic proportions. Hailing from Queens, New York, HAZMATZ provides listeners with an edgy, gritty and consistently authentic sonic experience, which was cultivated in the rotten apple. The three man team consists of; Misfit, Mr. Ukno-Mei, & Iyahdon; and they consistently attack each track like a three headed monster.

HAZMATZ capture their audience with catchy, clever, and mood driven hooks and have been doing so since their initial release as a group in 2019 with their debut album titled, “NOW.” Their latest release "It’s Hazardous'' is on target to be one of the strongest and most pivotal projects to be released in recent years.

The group is heavily influenced by artists and producers from the present and the past; the group seeks to release their music to the world in a way that represents their identity. Some of the group’s musical influences include Outkast, Wu Tang Clan, Goodie Mob, Nas, and Mobb Deep. Infectious beats, graphic lyrics, and chant worthy hooks drive the musical vision of the HAZMATZ. Bar for bar, the three take turns displaying both their agility and versatility in content and delivery. The three man hip hop group unleash an arsenal of razor sharp lyrical projectiles over hard hitting beats produced by in-house producer Iyahdon. The group never leaves any doubt in the listener’s mind of their distinct ability to craft a concept into a vision that can be both heard and felt in each and every bar that they formulate. Go stream “It’s Hazardous” and jump on this sonic journey.

