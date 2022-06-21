Illinois Department of Revenue Moving its Chicago Office out of the James R. Thompson Building

ILLINOIS, June 21 - CHICAGO- The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will officially move its Chicago office out of the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC) on Friday, June 24. It will reopen for business on Monday, June 27 at 8:30 a.m. at 555 W. Monroe in the West Loop area.





"All of us at the department are excited about relocating to IDOR's new Chicago office," IDOR Director David Harris said. "We anticipate a seamless move and transition into a modern and up-to-date office building that will allow us to continue providing high-quality customer service to Illinois taxpayers."





IDOR's move to 555 W. Monroe is a part of Governor Pritzker's plan to save taxpayers' dollars while also reducing overall energy consumption and promoting sustainability. The State will maintain about 30% ownership of the JRTC, but the sale will allow the State to take decades of deferred maintenance off the shoulders of taxpayers, saving millions of dollars.

IDOR's new Chicago office was constructed in 2002 and designed by the renowned architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings and Merill. The building was formerly the regional headquarters of PepsiCo, and the State purchased it in January 2021.





The building achieved LEED Silver for Existing Building Certification. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Building Green Council and is an internationally recognized green building certification system to ensure buildings are designed and built using strategies aimed at improving energy usage, indoor air quality, water efficiency, and using building materials that protect natural resources.



