Oregon Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) to hold first meeting June 23

June 21, 2022

Oregon's Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) will hold its inaugural meeting on Thursday, June 23. The meeting, which is open to the public, is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

Oregon's PDAB was created under Senate Bill 844 during the 2021 legislative session with the charge of protecting residents of Oregon, state and local governments, commercial health plans, health care providers, pharmacies licensed in this state, and other stakeholders within the health care system in Oregon from the high costs of prescription drugs.

The inaugural meeting will include adoption of board polices, the election of a chairperson and vice chairperson, as well as temporary procedural rules relating to rulemaking and records requests. The board will also go into executive session, which is closed to the public, where members will receive legal advice from the Oregon Department of Justice.

“The inaugural meeting is the result of a tremendous amount of work and dedication that went into establishing the PDAB by many advocates and legislators," said Ralph Magrish, PDAB executive director. “The meeting will lay the foundation for the important work ahead of us in promoting meaningful change for Oregonians in the months and years to come."

In the coming months, the PDAB will begin studying the entire prescription drug payment and distribution system and policy levers to lower the list price of prescription drugs. The board will make recommendations to the legislature and conduct drug affordability reviews on drug and insulin products that create affordability challenges for the health care system or high out-of-pocket costs for Oregonians.

The PDAB will meet in accordance with all Oregon public meeting and records laws. Registration for the Zoom meeting and meeting materials are available on the PDAB website.