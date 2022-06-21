Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,394 in the last 365 days.

From the Office of Lisa Christianson, Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services

People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Lisa Christianson releases another episode of her podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Christianson releases another episode of her podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces, featuring Minneapolis restauranteur Kim Bartmann.

Bartmann owns eight successful Minneapolis restaurants including the ever-popular Barbette, Red Stag Supper Club, and Pat’s Tap; she is a 3-time James Beard award semifinalist and is a titan in the restaurant scene.

Bartmann shares how she got started in the restaurant industry, her strategy for choosing where her restaurants are opened, along with the challenges and advice she gives young entrepreneurs.

Christianson and Bartmann talk about the importance of hospitality, raising capital for a restaurant, as well as obtaining a loan. With new challenges in place due to Covid, Bartmann shares an update on where her restaurants stand today and what’s next.

Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1968162/10573605 and wherever you get your podcasts.

Lisa Christianson
Christianson & Company CRES
+1 952-921-5844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

From the Office of Lisa Christianson, Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.