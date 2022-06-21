From the Office of Lisa Christianson, Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services
Lisa Christianson releases another episode of her podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Christianson releases another episode of her podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces, featuring Minneapolis restauranteur Kim Bartmann.
Bartmann owns eight successful Minneapolis restaurants including the ever-popular Barbette, Red Stag Supper Club, and Pat’s Tap; she is a 3-time James Beard award semifinalist and is a titan in the restaurant scene.
Bartmann shares how she got started in the restaurant industry, her strategy for choosing where her restaurants are opened, along with the challenges and advice she gives young entrepreneurs.
Christianson and Bartmann talk about the importance of hospitality, raising capital for a restaurant, as well as obtaining a loan. With new challenges in place due to Covid, Bartmann shares an update on where her restaurants stand today and what’s next.
Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1968162/10573605 and wherever you get your podcasts.
